20th Anniversary of the Texas Black Expo

HOUSTON — "The Texas Black Expo is committed to building resilient businesses in the community, and helping small companies and organizations attain fundamental entrepreneurial structure needed to gain market shares against their competitors. The Texas Black Expo is committed to you, the diverse individuals who have invested your time, talent, and energy sacrificing instant gratification for a dream you are determined to achieve. Let us help you along the way to enhance your vision by building strong families, impactful businesses, and increase the value of your communities' economic growth."