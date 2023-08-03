2023 Rodeo Houston performer Jon Pardi discusses his rise to fame

Jon Pardi will headline Rodeo Houston tonight at 9pm at NRG Stadium.
To catch up with Jon Pardi online and social media, visit his website.
Cristina Kooker spoke with Jon back in 2016 when he was performing at 100.3 The Bull's "10-Man Jam." He had his first string of hits on the radio and was on his way to becoming one of country's hottest acts.
"'Your Heart Or Mine' is Jon's latest single, following the ACM and CMA Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter/Producer's Fifth No. 1 Single and is the Second Single Off His Current Album, Mr. Saturday Night...Filmed in the colonial-era city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, the cinematic video directed by Carlos Ruiz also features former Miss World Peru, Paula Montes."