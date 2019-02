HOUSTON — Debra Greenwood-Sharp and cowboy Perry Petitt discuss the contributions and history of African-American cowboys and how they are being recognized in Fort Bend County.

The 1st annual George Ranch Rodeo will be held on Saturday, February 16th all day and will be located at the George Ranch Historical Park Arena. The rodeo will recognize the legacy of cowboys James and Will Thomas. For more information and for tickets, click here. GEORGERANCH.ORG . Children 3 and under are free to attend.