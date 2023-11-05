12th Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive: Caliber is committed to servicing your vehicle & community

HOUSTON — According to Feeding America, about 22 million children in the U.S. rely on daily free or reduced-price school lunches for their main meal. During the summer, students lose access to that meal. To combat this, Caliber is working with more than 130 food bank partners nationwide, including the Houston Food Bank, to support their summer feeding programs.
The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass kicked off their 12th Annual Restoring You™ Food Drive happening now through May 26th.
There are several ways to support their Food Drive. You can:
- Stop by any of their 55-Houston area Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Care centers to drop off non-perishable food
- Or make a monetary donation
- To find the location nearest you, visit Caliber.com
- You can also make an online donation by visiting CaliberDonations.com
