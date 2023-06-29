1-800-GOT-JUNK? Red Apple Award winner gets a full service junk removal

The 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Red Apple Award was gifted to Mrs. Sherita Harmon in April. She won a truckload of junk removal, and Great Day Houston was there on removal day.

HOUSTON — A philanthropist, mentor and role model, those are a few words used to describe an extraordinary teacher. Sherita Harmon goes above and beyond to help shape the lives of her students at Alief ISD Center For Advanced Careers. She was nominated by her mom for the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? Red Apple Award, and she won.

Deborah Duncan joined the 1-800-GOT-JUNK? crew at Mrs. Harmon's home, where all she had to do was point and the junk disappeared.

