It's Father's Day on Sunday (incase you forgot) and we've rounded up the best food and drink specials so you can treat dad to an extra-special day!

Boston Market: Customers can purchase a whole rotisserie chicken, half-rack of ribs, four sides and four pieces cornbread for $29.99 on Father’s Day (no coupon required).

Fogo de Chão: All fathers who dine on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 17) will receive a dining card for a complimentary Full Churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch on his next visit (redeemable June 18 – August 30; one complimentary card per dad while supplies last). Kids 6 and under dine free at Fogo, and children ages 7 – 12 are always half price (and not just on Father’s Day!).

Macaroni Grill: All fathers who dine with Macaroni Grill will receive a coupon for $10 off their next visit (valid from June 18 – July 15). They will also have brunch specials and a $25 fixed priced 2 course dinner option.

TCBY: They are offering Dads a FREE frozen yogurt to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, June 17! The offers will vary by stores but will include the first 6 oz free or a small cup or a small cone. No coupon is needed and the offer is valid at participating locations only.

Firehouse Subs: Treat dad to a free medium sub when you buy any medium or large sub, chips, and drink with this coupon.

Mrs. Fields: Father's Day items like cookie tins and cookie cakes are 25 percent off.

Baskin-Robbins: Get $3 off any ice cream cake (one is shaped like a mug of beer) or cookie cake. Use the printable coupon or promo code here.

Roy Rogers: Participating Roy Rogers locations will offer a bulk chicken special on Father’s Day. Guests can purchase 16 pieces of chicken 8 biscuits and 3 large sides for $29.99

Hooters: Buy any 10 wings, get 10 free boneless wings deal on Father’s Day.

The Greene Turtle: Participating Greene Turtle restaurants are offering a meal for two for $50 on Father’s Day. For $50, the meal includes one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert. On Father’s Day, The Greene Turtle will also offer a Buy One, Get One Free offer on all merchandise both in the restaurant and online

© Daily Blast Live