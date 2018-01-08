Choosing where to go for dinner can seem like an impossible struggle. The endless debate between "Do I feel like Italian?" or "Do I want a sandwich?" has plagued people everywhere - but GoogleMaps is hoping to change that. With a brand new string of features on their GoogleMaps platform, the personalization and customization you know in your dating-apps and music services is coming to your favorite restaurants.

On the July 31st rollout, the newest Google Maps feature now tells you how well you match with a restaurant based on your food preferences and where you’ve eaten before. The feature, found in the Explore tab, will now have a percentage rating near some or all of the restaurants in the area. The rating is how “compatible” Google thinks you are with that restaurant, and how much you'll enjoy it even if you've never been! Google uses "machine learning" technology to find these percentages based on a few factors: what they know about a business, the food and drink preferences you’ve selected in Google Maps, places you’ve been to, and whether you’ve rated a restaurant or added it to a list.

The lists will change an evolve as your tastes and preferences change - not to mention if your location changes. In the "For You" section of the app, your neighborhood hot spots can be added to a list so you can follow updates. New happy hour schedule? New pop-up from a place downtown? You'll be the first to know. Plus, you can add handy favorites for places you've traveled to! Your mental list of recommendations will be at your fingertips next time you're on-the-go in an area you might not frequent as often. Another new feature includes group dinner planning. Instead of making group texts that go on forever, make a handy coordinated list. You just long press on the places you’re interested in to add it to a shareable shortlist that friends and family can add more places to and vote on. Then of course, you can easily book your reservation through the app. Which new feature are you most excited about?

© Daily Blast Live