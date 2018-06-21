Even if you're not looking to move, it's always nice to know your home could be worth thousands more with some easy fixes!

According to online real estate database Zillow, after examining some 135,000+ houses on the market, once of the easiest fixes to add value to your house is a front door! Houses with black or charcoal gray front doors sold for as much as $6,271 more than expected. Real estate experts say that a black or dark colored door gives buyers a serious and safe impression.The trend is so popular that two of Sherwin-Williams’ top 50 paint colors fit the bill: Peppercorn and Tricorn Black.

Another update, according to HGTV, that has a 100% return of sale rate, is landscaping! Cutting shrubbery, adding some potted flowers and re-mulching adds a designer effect for almost no cost. If you're not sure where to start, head to a garden design center and bring pictures - most experts are happy to help you realize your ideas! Combined with your new freshly painted door, you'll have the most eye-catching look on the street.

Inside, easy fixes like minor kitchen and bathroom remodels can have a HUGE effect - with a 102% and 98% sale return rate respectively. Replace outdated tiles, update the sink and vanity fixtures and maybe even invest in re-glazing your tub! In the kitchen, replacing outdated fixtures, adding modern lighting and painting old cabinets can have a huge price tag uptick - HGTV estimates kitchens can add $15,000 of added worth!

