HGTV fans, rejoice! Chip and Joanna Gaines just rolled out more adorable goodies in their Target Collaboration, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. And guess what, all of them are under $50! While Chip and Joanna prepare for their fifth child, they are still hard at work at their ever-blossoming design company!

Here's some of our favorites from their new line:

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Mini Plate Set ($7)



Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Pancake Batter Bowl ($18)

Wooden Wall Shelf ($45)

Faux Leather Storage Bin ($34)

Portable Fan ($40)

