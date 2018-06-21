HGTV fans, rejoice! Chip and Joanna Gaines just rolled out more adorable goodies in their Target Collaboration, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. And guess what, all of them are under $50! While Chip and Joanna prepare for their fifth child, they are still hard at work at their ever-blossoming design company!
Here's some of our favorites from their new line:
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Mini Plate Set ($7)
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Stoneware Pancake Batter Bowl ($18)
Wooden Wall Shelf ($45)
Faux Leather Storage Bin ($34)
Portable Fan ($40)
