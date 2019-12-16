Any 90s kid remembers stone-faced Olmec, the challenging Silver Monkey puzzle and the terrifying temple guards who would pop out of nowhere.

We all wanted our chance to be on the Nickelodeon show "Legends of the Hidden Temple."

Unfortunately, the show was canceled after only three seasons — leaving many of us with only reruns and unfulfilled dreams.

Until now?

E! News reports the show is coming back but with some big changes: it will be in a real jungle, and the contestants will be adults. Yes, it will still have the Temple Run and Olmec, but the challenges will be tougher and the prizes bigger.

American Ninja Warrior meets Survivor, perhaps?

According to BuzzFeed, the new Legends of the Hidden Temple will be streamed exclusively on Quibi, a new internet TV service that launches in April 2020. It's not known if the new show will be available right away, however.

Quibi confirmed the news on its Twitter account Monday but did not offer any details.

By the way, just a couple weeks ago Disney+ also announced some news related to Legends of the Hidden Temple.. kind of. Mashable reports the streaming service has a new show on the way for kids called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. They described it as "a new game show for kids that sounds like a fun, Star Wars take on classic kids game shows like Nick Arcade and Legends of the Hidden Temple."

That show is also on the way sometime in 2020.

