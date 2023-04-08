x
Television

Programming note: Masters 3rd round to continue Sunday from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on KHOU 11 after being suspended Saturday

KHOU 11 News, which had been scheduled to run from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. will be seen on KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, as well as KHOU.com and our mobile news app.

We have a schedule change for Sunday morning to tell you about. 

Because of inclement weather in Augusta, Georgia, Saturday, the third round of the Masters golf tournament was suspended and will resume Sunday morning from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. 

KHOU 11 News, which had been scheduled to air from 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m. will be seen on KHOU.com, our mobile news app and KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV. 

Download the KHOU 11 app and we’ll send you a push alert when the live stream of our newscast begins Sunday morning. 

The Final Round of the Masters is still scheduled to air on KHOU 11 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

