Due to the breaking news of the Santa Fe High School shooting, some programs were preempted by the continuous KHOU 11 coverage.

These programs can be seen at the following times:

12:37 a.m. - Bold & the Beautiful

1:37 a.m. - Young and the Restless

2:37 a.m. - Daily Blast Live

