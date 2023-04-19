Ready to shop? The Taylor Swift merch truck outside NRG Stadium will be open Thursday!

Taylor Swift will be performing Friday, Saturday and Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It’s what Houston-area Swifties have been waiting for – Taylor Swift will be in Houston on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but the excitement is already in the air and will be even more so on Thursday.

That’s because there are extended hours for the merch truck, where you can buy as much Swiftie stuff as your heart desires.

According to KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith, the merch truck has been one of the most asked-about parts of the tour, so here’s the info you need to know for it.

According to NRG Park, on Thursday, the merch truck with be outside of Bud Light Plaza from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can park in the blue lot, which will be $20+ tax for each space. It’s first come, first served and you won’t be able to pay with cash.

You can see from the map below where the merch truck will be.

Question…? Are you ready for @TaylorSwift | The Eras Tour Early Merch Day TOMORROW?! ✨



Get your Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Merch tomorrow at NRG Stadium outside of Bud Light Plaza from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.#nrgstadium | #TaylorSwift | #TSTheErasTour | #HoustonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/3clvFb4zdr — NRG Park (@nrgpark) April 19, 2023

Merch lines in other cities Taylor Swift has performed in have been massive, so plan ahead! Here's what it looked like in Dallas a couple of weeks ago.

According to a rep for Taylor Swift, the merch truck will also be open from noon to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The parking lots at NRG will open at noon all three days.