Houston buzzing ahead of weekend filled with Taylor Swift concerts

Swift will play three shows in Houston over the weekend, and the city is already buzzing ahead of The Eras Tour Weekend.

HOUSTON — Taylor Swift is already bringing quite a buzz to Houston and she’s not even in town yet.

Her weekend full of concerts kicks off Friday, but the excitement is already starting. A "Swiftie storm" is blowing its way through Houston this weekend, and already fans are seeing red with no need to calm down.

"Taylor is literally ... she’s everything. She saves people, she saves herself. She’s a hero to everyone," Swiftie from Louisiana McKenzie Smith said.

McKenzie and her mom Jamie drove in from Louisiana two days before their concert just to march away with some merch.

"The merch situation is vicious. The Swifties are going crazy for the merch, especially the blue crew neck," McKenzie said.

And so there’s no bad blood, the two are scoping out the situation hours early.

"But we’re here tonight to get in line early morning about 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. to be able to buy merch," Jamie Smith said.

Merch is not all that’s sure to sell out.

"All of the Taylor Swift cookies we put out today in the first hour and a half sold out," My Sweet Obsession cookies owner Jordan Stanilla said.

"Swiftie sweets" at My Sweet Obsession Cookies in Pearland are more popular than owner Stanilla’s wildest dreams.

"Even if it is a concert or baseball game, they want to get all of the aspects of it and enjoy all of it," Stanilla said.

And shaking it off at the Blossom Hotel, bartender Ale Morales is creating his signature Swift cocktails -- the Bad Blood Margarita, the Lavender Haze and the Pink Paris French 75.

"They can have fun with the songs, but also with the drinks," Morales said.

A Swiftie herself, Morgan Jackson approves.

"I'm like an OG Swiftie," Jackson said. "So, it’s like two years of buildup after her album was released, after her newest song, and it’s, like, now is the time to go see her."

Even the Houston Humane Society is getting involved, offering cat adoptions for $13 dollars, which, as you know, is Swift's lucky number. The discounted adoption fee runs through Sunday and applies to all cats that have been in the shelter for at least 30 days.