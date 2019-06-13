LOS ANGELES — Attention Taylor Swift fans, a new album is on the way!

While fans have speculated that a Swift's seventh album would be released soon, we finally have a release date.

Swift took to Twitter and Facebook to announce that her new album, "Lover" will be released on Aug. 23, 2019. The album will feature her latest single "Me" with Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

The release date isn't all Swift fans have to look forward to. A new single, "You Need To Calm Down" is set to drop Friday, according to Swift's website. The album is available for pre-order on several services, including a "deluxe" edition available through Target.

