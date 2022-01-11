Fans, hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' TakeOff

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

HOUSTON — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed his death to The Associated Press.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn’t together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

Here is some of the social media reaction to news of the TakeOff's death:

“He was the person that you woulda thought this would never happen to.”



Just spoke with J Mac at @979TheBox. He shared his reaction to Takeoff’s death, memories of the rapper, Takeoff’s love for Houston & the impact he had on listeners calling in this morning. @KHOU https://t.co/YxXreZbAe8 pic.twitter.com/VQphEMse3k — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) November 1, 2022

I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Takeoff 🙏🏾 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) November 1, 2022

Condolences to Takeoff's Family. This is beyond sad to be killed in a senseless situation with so much success. — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) November 1, 2022

We send our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff from the successful rap group, Migos. pic.twitter.com/vgq1L322U9 — NAACP (@NAACP) November 1, 2022

Really sad day for music and for Gwinnett. Takeoff is a legend everywhere, but in G-Co he is absolutely loved. The kindest, most humble, most caring man with the best sense of humor. All my thoughts and prayers to those closest to him who are dealing with unimaginable loss. RIP. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 1, 2022

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022