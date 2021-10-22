6 chilling books from Houston authors that will leave you looking over your shoulder

From strange murders to thrillers, these novels are must-reads this Halloween season.

HOUSTON — Be it a blood-curdling noise in the middle of the night or the unsettling feeling someone — or something — is watching you, there is something alluring about a good, spooky book during the Halloween season.

Houston has its fair share of haunts, but some of the scariest places can be found in the brilliant minds of its local authors. From crime thrillers to eerie estates, these six adult books from Houston writers will have you looking over your shoulder.

"The Cutting Season," by Attica Locke

Caren Gray is the general manager of Belle Vie, a historic plantation where the past and present eerily meet. Her bosses have turned the estate into a tourist attraction colored with full-dress reenactments and carefully restored slave quarters. Outside its gates, a corporation has been busy taking land from struggling families who have grown their own sugar cane for generations, replacing employees with undocumented workers.

Gray finds herself at risk when the body of one of those workers is found at the edge of the plantation. What’s more suspicious, the crime could be connected to the mysterious disappearance of a slave decades ago. Our heroine begins to unearth secrets that an increasingly desperate killer will go to any length to keep hidden.

A Los Angeles Times critic described “The Cutting Season” by Attica Locke as a “thoughtful” mediation on how America reckons its past with its future and a high-octane page-turner that unfolds with tremendous skill and vision.”

Locke is a Houston native who has been praised by the literary community with almost each of her publications, winning the Edgar Award for “Bluebird, Bluebird,” the tale of a Black Texas Ranger, and the Harper Lee Prize for Legal Fiction for her murder mystery “Pleasantville,” that takes place on the northside of Houston.

"What Lies Below," by Barbara Taylor Sissel

Gilly O'Connell has spent her entire life avoiding her nightmares, which eventually become reality.

She moved to a small Texas town after a dismissed dream led to her husband’s murder. Three years later, her nightmare predictions return, this time focusing on a little girl's kidnapping.

O'Connell works up the courage to tell police about her visions, but they now see her as a suspect.

"What Lies Below," follows a woman's fight to clear her name and to reunite a father with his child. It is one of the latest books from bestselling author Barbara Taylor Sissel.

This longtime writer has lived in many places across the United State, but currently calls The Woodlands her home. Her book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

"Safe from Harm," by Stephanie Jaye Evans

Walker "Bear" Wells is a man of God, but the Sugar Land minister must now act as a detective after coming home and finding his teenage daughter cradling the body of her troubled high school classmate.

It seems like an open and shut case: drug overdose. But could there be more to it?

"Safe from Harm" is the second installment in the Sugar Land Mystery series from ward-winning author Stephanie Jaye Evans.

The daughter of a Church of Christ minister and the great-granddaughter of a circuit-riding preacher, Evans is able to give an authentic sense of depth as she details his life in the popular Houston-area suburb.

She is also the mind behind Houston Noir, a series of 14 short stories all set in the area. She illustrates the unique aspects of the city with each tale, including the darker realities of some of its residents.

Evans is a fifth-generation Texan and Rice University graduate who lives in Sugar Land with her husband. Find her books at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retail websites.

"The Passage," by Justin Cronin

Six-year-old Amy was abandoned by her mother at an orphanage in Memphis. during an apocalyptic crisis. She then becomes a test subject for an experimental virus, granting her a strengthened immune system and extended lifespan.

A variant of that same virus was injected into 12 death row inmates who transform into psychic, bloodthirsty monsters. They break free from their confinement, unleashing carnage and destruction across North America.

Special Agent Brad Wolgast was ordered to bring Amy to the experiment. After its massive failure, the two escape for refuge as society collapses. Almost a century later, Amy walks alone with the terrifying knowledge that she’s the only one powerful enough to save a ruined world.

“The Passage” spent three months on The New York Times bestseller list, and was later turned into a TV series. Stephen King calls it “enthralling… read this book and the ordinary world disappears.”

The novel is the first of its trilogy by author Justin Cronin. He splits his time between Cope Cod, Massachusetts, and Houston, Texas. He’s also a Distinguished Faculty Fellow at Rice University.

"The Fallen Girls," by Kathryn Casey

Detective Clara Jefferies has spent years running from her childhood in Alber, Utah. But when she hears that her baby sister Delilah has disappeared, she knows that the peaceful community will be shattered, her family vulnerable, and that she must face up to her past and go home.

"The Fallen Girls" is the first book in the fictional mystery trilogy from author Kathryn Casey, who is known for several bestselling Texas true crime novels.

Good Reads, which gives the book 4.2 stars out of 5, commented: "Gripping and spine-chilling, readers will love Detective Clara Jefferies, reading The Fallen Girls deep into the night."

Casey has traveled across the state researching peculiar murders, including the convicted Houston killer Ana Trujillo who stabbed her boyfriend with a 5-inch stiletto.

All of her books are available through most online retailers. Read the first two chapters of "The Fallen Girls" for free on the author's website.

"Murder on the Seawall," by Larry Watts

Calvin Thibodaux, a retired Delta Force soldier, and Milo Tanner, a retired cop, are hired to solve the murder of a wealthy businessman in Galveston.

The duo is brought in by the victim's tough-as-nails mother who pretty clear on who she wants to see arrested for the crime. However, the men quickly learn the family's history, which began in the brothels and gambling joints at the water's edge.

"Murder on the Seawall" by Larry Watts is the third and latest book in a mystery series following Thibodaux and Tanner.

Watts draws from his many years in law enforcement when writing his books, which often tells the stories of peace officers across Texas.