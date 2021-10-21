San Antonio Monopoly game featuring River Walk, Alamo unveiled

The San Antonio version of the famous Monopoly game was presented during a ceremony at the Menger Hotel on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Do not pass go, do not collect $200! The San Antonio version of the famous Monopoly board game was unveiled this week!

The San Antonio version of the game was presented during a ceremony at the Menger Hotel on Wednesday. Several institutions are immortalized in the game, such as the San Antonio Missions and some of the universities.

It also features Hemisfair Park, the Witte Museum, Tower of the Americas, and the Japanese Tea Gardens.

Taking the final two, and most valuable spots, are the iconic River Walk and the Alamo, of course.