Houston native competing on RuPaul's Drag race shown plenty of support from the community

“It was incredible. I think she’s shown Houston’s true identity. And I think she’s done us well," said fan Grant Rachal.

HOUSTON — A Houston native who made it all the way to the grand finale of RuPaul's Drag Race got plenty of local support Friday night.

At Buddy's and KIKI in Montrose, it was a celebration for the Houston native who certainly made her city proud.

With a crown on the line, hopes were high for Mistress Isabelle Brooks, the first Houston Native to be on RuPaul's Drag Race.

“Somebody who’s actually there representing a whole city. Everybody feels a little more connected," said fan Drew Blain.

Buddy's and KIKI owner Christopher Barry said Mistress Isabelle was on point all season.

“I think Mistress is going to be incredibly pleased about how much support she has from her community. She’s been in the community for a while performing at different venues," Barry said.

Behind the scenes, Houston photographer Victor Contreras took iconic images that were featured on the show.

“Make me feel so happy and proud of me. Because RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of my favorite shows," Contreras said.

He said the opportunity as a local artist to work with Mistress Isabelle was a dream come true.

“Working with the LGBT community, and queer community is very important to share with the world. We are here. We are here. And we do great things," Contreras said.

While she didn't take home the top prize, community members said the show has won by defending LGBTQ+ rights and the right to free speech and creative expression.

"I love my girl," said drag queen BoHemoth. "I love watching her every time."