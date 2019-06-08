(CBS NEWS) -- A plane carrying pop star Pink's crew and manager burst into flames after landing in Denmark Monday night, according to local media reports.

Pink was reportedly not on board the aircraft, and there were no casualties.

"P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK," Pink's promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly told the Norwegian newspaper VG.

The private jet had reportedly just touched down in Denmark from Oslo, Norway. The crew was on their way to the next stop in Pink's Beautiful Trauma tour in the Danish city of Horsens.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM