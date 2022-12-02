Red Hot Chili Peppers bringing 2023 world tour to Minute Maid Park

The band announced its tour on Monday, with two stops in Texas.

HOUSTON — The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their 2023 world tour Monday morning, including two stops in Texas. One of those is in Houston.

The tour comes after the band released two studio albums in 2022, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen.”

The band will play the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday, May 17, then head to Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday, May 25. The Strokes and Thundercat will open both Texas dates.

In all, it'll be a 23-date tour that kicks off on Wednesday, March 29 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Colombia, with stops across North America and Europe. The tour wraps up Saturday, July 23 in Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park. You can see all of the tour dates here.

The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Mars Volta, St. Vincent, City and Colour, Thundercat, and King Princess will join the band on select dates.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Tour comes on the heels of the band’s largest 40-date stadium tour to date, which included sold-out shows in London, Paris, Los Angeles, and more.