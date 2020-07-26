'The past few weekends have made it hard for us to smile under these face coverings': Winery speaks out after customers are unkind, damage property

We get it. It's a wild time to be alive right now and most everyone just wants a nice place to blow off some steam and have a drink. However, the behavior that has been directed at our staff, and now our property, is unacceptable. We know masks are uncomfortable and inconvenient because we've had to wear them for 8-hour shifts or more since reopening. We understand the frustration and uncertainly of these times intimately, hospitality and tourism was one of the hardest-hit industries in the shutdown. What we don't understand is why some need to act out in an emotionally, and now physically, destructive way. We're operating under state mandates. We want to continue to share our beautiful property with you all while we're still allowed to, but the past few weekends have made it hard for us to smile under these face coverings 😬 To the majority of our guests who have been kind and understanding, cheers! Thanks for making our jobs a little easier 🥂 We hope to see your kind and masked faces in our tasting room soon. Thank you!