'The past few weekends have made it hard for us to smile under these face coverings': Winery speaks out after customers are unkind, damage property

GENEVA, Ohio — The state of Ohio has only officially been under a mask mandate for almost four days, and already people are starting to experience frustrations.
South River Winery in Geneva posted to their Facebook page Sunday calling out customers after a series of negative encounters and damage to their facility.
"The behavior that has been directed at our staff, and now our property, is unacceptable," the post read along side a picture of a bathroom wall that appears to have been punched.
The winery went on to explain that they can relate to the frustrations that long term mask wearing can bring, but what they don't understand is why some find it necessary to act out in "emotionally, and now physically destructive ways."
"We're operating under state mandates. We want to continue to share our beautiful property with you all while we're still allowed to, but the past few weekends have made it hard for us to smile under these face coverings 😬" the post continued.
South River is located at 6062 S River Rd W in Geneva.
Read their full post below:
We get it. It's a wild time to be alive right now and most everyone just wants a nice place to blow off some steam and have a drink. However, the behavior that has been directed at our staff, and now our property, is unacceptable. We know masks are uncomfortable and inconvenient because we've had to wear them for 8-hour shifts or more since reopening. We understand the frustration and uncertainly of these times intimately, hospitality and tourism was one of the hardest-hit industries in the shutdown. What we don't understand is why some need to act out in an emotionally, and now physically, destructive way. We're operating under state mandates. We want to continue to share our beautiful property with you all while we're still allowed to, but the past few weekends have made it hard for us to smile under these face coverings 😬 To the majority of our guests who have been kind and understanding, cheers! Thanks for making our jobs a little easier 🥂 We hope to see your kind and masked faces in our tasting room soon. Thank you!