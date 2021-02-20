Six Flags plans to reopen all 26 locations this season

This includes Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Houston.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment announced Friday its plans to open all of its theme parks and waterparks for the 2021 season.

The company will be celebrating its 60th anniversary season.

“Our guests and team members are ready for the return of fun and signature Six Flags thrills in 2021,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber in a media release. “Last year, we set the standard for operating our parks safely, and entertained millions of guests in adherence to government, and CDC health guidelines at 21 of our 26 parks."

Weber said Six Flags will be requiring masks on staff and guests again this year, and guest attendance will be closely monitored in parks to maintain local capacity regulations in states as well as Mexico City and Canada.

Contactless temperature checks and security screenings will also be required.

Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Last year, Six Flags shut down its theme parks in March, then began reopening on an individual basis in June. All but five of its other parks reopened by the end of the year after new cleaning, hygiene and social-distancing protocols were put in place.