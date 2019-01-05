HOUSTON — Pinstripes, the first retail tenant announced for the Kirby Collection, is finally expected to open this November.

The dining and entertainment venue’s 33,830-square-foot lease was first announced in September 2016, and the mixed-use development was completed in late 2017. Since then, at least four other retail tenants have been announced or opened.

Chicago-based Pinstripes plans to hire 125 people for the Houston location, at 3333 Lake St., according to a press release.

Pinstripes mixes an Italian-American restaurant with bocce ball and bowling lanes. The Houston location will include 13 bowling lanes and six indoor and outdoor bocce courts. it will be available to host a variety of events — everything from weddings to bar mitzvahs — and can accommodate up to 1,000 people across the restaurant and entertainment spaces.

