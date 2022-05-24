F-14 featured in 'Top Gun' is on display at USS Lexington

The famous F-14 Tomcat that was featured in the original movie can be seen on the Blue Ghost.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Top Gun: Maverick released in theaters in May and the reviews were overwhelmingly positive.

But, did you know that Maverick's F-14 Tomcat jet featured in the original movie is on display right here in Corpus Christi? It is on board USS Lexington, to be more specific.

Steve Banta with USS Lexington said this specific jet was the most featured jet in the movie and has been painted to match the markings in the film- with Lt. Mitchell's name and callsign.

"We have been told by some guests that they came out of their way just to go a see the way that aircraft is painted," Banta said.

In the movie, the jet was equipped as a camera ship and shot many of the dramatic air-to-air footage.

Banta said two years ago they conducted a restoration of the jet and decided to get help from the public.

"People got to vote on what squadron markings would go on the aircraft. The vast majority of people voted to make it look like the movie did in 1986," Banta said.

This aircraft is on loan from the National Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida.

Banta said after the original movie was released, recruitment for the Navy skyrocketed.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is rated PG-13 and was released in theaters May 27 of this year.

