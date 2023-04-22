Traffic alert: Several streets around NRG Stadium shutting down for Taylor Swift concerts

Taylor Swift is in Houston for three shows. If you're parking at NRG Stadium or just driving through the area, here's what you need to know.

HOUSTON — With tens of thousands of people going to the Taylor Swift concert at NRG Stadium, getting traffic in and out is going to be a major task. So if you’re going to the show or just need to drive through the NRG Park area, there are some road closures you need to know about!

Houston police tweeted the following closures Friday that would last through the weekend.

Lantern Point between McNee and Murworth from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Murworth between Lantern Point and Kirby from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Kirby between McNee and Westridge from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Northbound lanes of Kirby between 610 and Westridge from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

McNee between Kirby and Lantern Point partial closure from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Other closures to know about

Aside from the street closures around NRG Stadium, getting to the area may be challenging, depending on where you're coming from. For Sugar Land and southwest Houston Swifties, as well as those coming from the north on 69, beware of a total closure of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop. That's scheduled to be closed through Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The following will also be closed

I-10 westbound at I-45 North Freeway -- total closure from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Hogan Street at I-45 North Freeway -- closed for the next few weeks for repairs

Gulf Freeway northbound from Griggs to Telephone -- two lanes closed from 8 p.m. Friday to Monday 5 a.m.

Katy Freeway from N Post Oak to 610 -- total closure only on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.