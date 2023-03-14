On The Road Again: Willie Nelson is bringing his tour to The Woodlands

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will help celebrate Willie's birthday as the legendary singer turns 90.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Here's your chance to celebrate Willie Nelson's birthday!

The legendary singer announced Tuesday that he's bringing the largest ever Outlaw Music Festival Tour back 'On The Road Again' for 2023!

Nelson, along with The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty and Brittney Spencer, and more are going on tour this summer across 16 cities, including two stops in Texas.

You can catch the tour in Dallas at the Dos Equis Pavilion on June 30 or at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on July 2.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through the Outlaw Music Festival's website. There will also be VIP packages that include great seats and exclusive festival merchandise.

For Citi card members, presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m and lasts until Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.