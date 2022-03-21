Slim Thug, Lil Keke headline second annual Turkey Leg Hut Festival

HOUSTON — Houston musical artists will be taking the stage this weekend for the second annual Turkey Leg Hut Festival and block party.
Rappers Slim Thug and Lil Keke will headline the festival alongside singer Inayah and several others.
The free concert will take place starting Sunday morning March 27 at 11 a.m. in front of the Turkey Leg Hut at 4830 Almeda Road.
Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws will take the stage starting at noon, followed by Inayah at 2 p.m., with Lil Keke and Slim Thug closing it out at 4:30 p.m.
The event will also feature dozens of local venders, kids activities, DJs and more. It's also free to the public.
This is also the first time the festival has taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic. The first ever Turkey Leg Hut festival happened in 2019 and drew more than 6,000 attendees.