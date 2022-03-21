Slim Thug, Lil Keke headline second annual Turkey Leg Hut Festival

The festival and block party will take place right outside the Turkey Leg Hut on Almeda Road.

HOUSTON — Houston musical artists will be taking the stage this weekend for the second annual Turkey Leg Hut Festival and block party.

The free concert will take place starting Sunday morning March 27 at 11 a.m. in front of the Turkey Leg Hut at 4830 Almeda Road.

Step Rideau & the Zydeco Outlaws will take the stage starting at noon, followed by Inayah at 2 p.m., with Lil Keke and Slim Thug closing it out at 4:30 p.m.

The event will also feature dozens of local venders, kids activities, DJs and more. It's also free to the public.