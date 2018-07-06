The Tejano community is mourning the loss of a legend who made history in the music industry. The lead man of Grupo Mazz Jimmy Gonzalez passed away Wednesday morning at a San Antonio hospital.

Some of the Gonzalez family made a special appearance Wednesday night at a vigil. They spoke to a massive crowd in the heart of downtown at Market Square, thanking them for their support during this difficult.

Tejano Superstar Jay Perez is heartbroken by the news. He said he lost his brother and best friend.

"I have very few best friends, and he is one of them," he said. "And one day, we will sing together, and I look forward to that."

Perez, who spoke exclusively to KENS 5, has recorded music with Gonzalez and even has shared the stage with him, which was a dream for the musician. "I can honestly sit here and tell you he's one of a kind," Perez said. "Deeply missed. I will miss him forever."

Former Backup vocalist for Gonzalez Rebecca Valadez credits the man for two Grammy's, but more importantly, paving the way for her as an artist.

"I wanted to do another album with Jimmy," she said. "I guess I always took it for granted that he was going to be around. Beause he is always around. I mean, as old as he is, he looked exactly the same as he did in 1995."

She said Gonzalez is a legend who created music that will live on forever. For her, she says this is an end of an era.

"In my opinion, of all the music I have heard coming from the Tejano industry lately doesn't have the sound that Jimmy and the people in his era created," she said.

Perez, who said he needs alone time to mourn this big loss, said will miss his brother and prays for the Gonzalez family.

"I love you, my brother," Perez said.

Gonzalez was 67. He died from an illness but no other information was given on what kind. This also comes at a time that his co-founder of the band, Joe Lopez, was just released from prison about three months ago. He told the Tejano Radio station KXTN 107.5 that his heart was broken because he wanted to record another album with his best friend.

