Third Ward landmark SugarHill Recording Studios turns 80 in 2021

SugarHill studios co-owner Ryan Youngblood runs what is basically a state of the art music hit factory.

HOUSTON — So many music artists have recorded hits at SugarHill Studios in the Third Ward. SugarHill is the oldest, continuously-operating studio in the country.

Lil Wayne is one of the regulars here.

“He’s recorded here since he was at U of H (University of Houston)," Youngblood said.

But SugarHill is more than just a studio, it’s a living, breathing museum when you realize the legends who recorded here going way back to the roots of rock and roll.

There's Houston’s own blues legend Lightnin' Hopkins.

“Back in the 40's, this is where he cut most of his records, he'd come in, play some dice," Youngblood said.

Before Willie Nelson made it big, he recorded some songs here. Even The Rolling Stones would come down here.

Then, there's all the local talent now making hits now like Travis Scott, Slim Thug and, of course, Beyoncé knows this studio quite well.

“Beyoncé, she did her first solo record here and the Destiny Child's stuff, writings on the wall," Youngblood said.

SugarHill has been a part of a lot of history and a lot of Grammy nominations and wins.

“Houston has been a big part of the music industry, the South in general, and that’s something that we should be thankful for and SugarHill has played a key hand in,” Youngblood said.