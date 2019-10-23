Editor's note: The above video is from Snoop Dogg's November 2018 appearance on Great Day Houston at KHOU 11.

HOUSTON — The Doggy Dogg world is coming to Houston.

Rapper Snoop Dogg on Wednesday announced plans for his "I Wanna Thank Me" tour, which will make a Houston stop Dec. 16 at House of Blues.

It will be Snoop's only show in Texas this time around. Select dates, including Houston, will feature Trae tha Truth among other special guests.

The tour kicks off Dec. 2 in San Francisco and concludes in Detroit Jan. 26.

Snoop Dogg is known for a lineup of rap hits, including "Drop it Like it's Hot" and "Doggy Dogg World." His "I Wanna Thank Me" album dropped this past April.

WKYC contributed to this story

