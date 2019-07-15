HOUSTON — Post Malone is coming to the Toyota Center on Tuesday, November 5.

On Monday, the “Congratulations” artist announced his “Runaway Tour” featuring artists Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.

The tour will stop at 29 cities, including Detroit, Boston, New York and Atlanta.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19 at toyotacenter.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday, July 16 as they are the official presale credit card of the tour.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access twith stage-front pit tickets, even at sold-out stops, according to the press release. Un-carrier customers can get their reserved tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices.

