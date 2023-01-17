Madonna's world tour is coming to Texas in 2023

The singer wiped her Instagram account over the weekend ahead of the tour announcement.

TEXAS, USA — Fresh off wiping her Instagram account over the weekend, Madonna announced she's about to embark on a 35-city world tour.

The 64-year-old singer said in a release that the tour will be an "artistic journey through four decades" of music.

Madonna's tour will begin July 15 in Vancouver before stopping in the Lone Star State in September. The tour will end on Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.

Here are all Texas stops:

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. CT. You can purchase tickets for Madonna's tour on her website.

The Material Girl's tour is tied to the 40th anniversary of the release of her first album, "Madonna," which came out in July 1983.

Reports said that The Celebration Tour is expected to be the biggest she's ever done and the first-ever career retrospective, featuring her biggest hits from the last 40 years. It's also expected to feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, for all dates.