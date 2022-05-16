Kendrick Lamar brings 'The Big Steppers Tour' to Houston

After dropping his first new solo album in five years, Kendrick Lamar announced a worldwide tour with three stops in Texas.

HOUSTON — Fresh off dropping his first solo album in five years, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar announced a worldwide tour with several Texas stops.

Lamar announced the tour Monday, which starts in Oklahoma City on July 19. The tour then immediately heads to Texas.

Here are the Texas dates for the Big Steppers Tour:

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 20 at noon through Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30.