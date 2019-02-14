HOUSTON — Jennifer Lopez is bringing her "It's My Party: The Live Celebration," tour to the Toyota Center on Sunday, June 25.

The 24-city tour kicks off in Phoenix on June 7.

The tour also features the "World of Dance Experience," performances by stars from Jennifer’s hit NBC dance show "World of Dance." She’ll be a judge again for the upcoming third season.

Details on ticket pricing and sale dates was not immediately available.

"This summer we are partying all across the United States. RT if you're going to party with me for the "IT'S MY PARTY" TOUR!!!" the star tweeted with a clip from Ellen on Wednesday.