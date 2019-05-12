HOUSTON — The some of the most iconic and celebrated rock legends will hit the road together next summer for a co-headlining tour.

"The Stadium Tour" featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will hit select cities in the U.S., including Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday, July 15.

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 13 at 9 a.m. at www.LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour, so cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Following the success of their Netflix biopic “The Dirt,” Mötley Crüe has seen a surge in new fans. This led to the band members reuniting and announcing that "Mötley Crüe is back" just recently.

Mötley Crüe is also celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their No. 1 charting, seven-times Platinum album, “Dr. Feelgood” this year.

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard closed out a sold-out worldwide tour the past year including a North American stadium run and headlining the UK’s Download Festival.

Def Leppard’s career crosses generations and includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums, including two of the best-selling albums of all time, “Pyromania” and “Hysteria,” both of which are certified Diamond (10x platinum).

Poison will be bringing their all original lineup of Bret Michaels, C.C. DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are no strangers to stadium-sized shows having toured with The Who, Green Day and the Foo Fighters in recent years on their stadium tours.

Jett celebrated the story of her life in a critically acclaimed 2018 documentary “Bad Reputation” which showcased all the female firepower of her life and musical career.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter