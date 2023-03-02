Grammys 2023: Houston well-represented at Sunday night's ceremony

Sunday night's highlights included a record-setting performance from Beyoncé and Lizzo winning the Grammy for Record of the Year.

HOUSTON — It was a star-studded night at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night and Houston was well represented, including a record-setting performance from Beyoncé.

Queen Bey set a new record when she won four Grammy Awards on Sunday night, giving her more wins than anyone in history. The Houston native won Grammys for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best R&B Song and Best Traditional R&B performance

Beyoncé now has 32 Grammy wins, surpassing the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti. She came into the night tied with Quincy Jones at 28.

Then there was Lizzo, who energized the crowd with her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the show. Lyrics in the song "Special" make reference to Bissonnet Street, which got people talking on Twitter.

Later in the show, she won a Grammy for Record of the Year with "About Damn Time."

Before the broadcast even started, Houstonian Robert Glasper won a Grammy for Best R&B Album with ‘Black Radio III’.