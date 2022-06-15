x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

Garth Brooks is coming to Houston for concert at NRG Stadium

This will be the last stadium show of his North American tour.
Credit: AP
2020 Kennedy Center honoree, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks attends the 43nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

HOUSTON — Garth Brooks is returning to Houston for his final stadium performance of his North America tour in August.

The country music legend will be performing at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. It has been seven years since his last Houston performance.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time with an eight-ticket limit and in-the-round seating.

There are only three ways to purchase tickets:

  • www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
  • The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
  • The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

There is no advance box office sales. All seats reserved. Tickets are $98.95 all inclusive.

Concert organizers said purchaser assumes COVID risk and a that all COVID rules apply.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Justin Bieber cancels shows after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome