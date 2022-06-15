Garth Brooks is coming to Houston for concert at NRG Stadium

This will be the last stadium show of his North American tour.

HOUSTON — Garth Brooks is returning to Houston for his final stadium performance of his North America tour in August.

The country music legend will be performing at NRG Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. It has been seven years since his last Houston performance.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Central Time with an eight-ticket limit and in-the-round seating.

There are only three ways to purchase tickets:

www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

There is no advance box office sales. All seats reserved. Tickets are $98.95 all inclusive.

Concert organizers said purchaser assumes COVID risk and a that all COVID rules apply.