HOUSTON -- Drake announced the ‘Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour’ with two Houston performances in September.

The tour will stop at the Toyota Center on Sept. 29 and 30. Before Houston, the show will play in Dallas on Sept. 26.

Drake will be joined by “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos for the North American run throughout the summer and fall.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning this Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

Drake tweeted a list of all the tour dates.

Aubrey & The Three Amigos.

Pre-sale starts tomorrow and on sale Friday https://t.co/NzxCT5F37t pic.twitter.com/ibDsMRtGkb — Drizzy (@Drake) May 14, 2018

© 2018 KHOU