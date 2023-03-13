Texas two-step: Drake and 21 Savage announce dates for new tour

The rappers are hitting the road fresh off their album "Her Loss" which was released in 2022.

HOUSTON — "I'm in love with Houston, Dallas..." and that's it for the upcoming "It's All A Blur" Tour featuring rappers Drake and 21 Savage.

The rappers are hitting the road fresh off their collaborative album "Her Loss" which was released in 2022.

The tour begins in June and will feature a Texas two-step of dates with Houston's Toyota Center on June 21. Their H-Town stop will be followed by a trip to Dallas on June 24 at the American Airlines Center.

Tickets for the Houston show go on sale Friday, March 17 on the Toyota Center website. You can purchase tickets to the Dallas show through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, March 15.

There will also be select presale tickets available for Cash App customers if they use their Cash Card.