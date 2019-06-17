The Colorado Symphony will pay tribute to the legacy of singer/songwriter Selena Quintanilla for one night this October.

‘The Music of Selena’ performance will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Boettcher Concert Hall in downtown Denver.

Known as the “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena’s contributions to music and fashion made her one of the most celebrated and influential Mexican-American entertainers of the 1990s.

The performance, which is in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center, will be conducted by Christopher Dragon and feature vocalist Isabel Sánchez.

Attendees can expect to hear iconic Selena hits like “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor,” “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” “No Me Queda Más” and “I Could Fall in Love”

Tickets for the event go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m.

