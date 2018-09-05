HOUSTON -- Christina Aguilera has announced a North American tour for this fall, and a Houston-area venue is on the list of stops.

Live Nation says the tour kicks off Sept. 25 with travel to 22 cities, "performing at many of North America’s most intimate venues including two dates at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, two dates at The Chicago Theatre, and stops in Houston, Boston, Oakland, Denver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and more. "

Aguilera will play Sugar Land on Thursday, Nov. 1.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, May 14th at 10am local time through Thursday, May 17th at 10pm local time. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Christina released new song “Accelerate feat. Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz” earlier this month, the first song from her forthcoming and highly anticipated album, Liberation. She will also be performing “Fall in Line,” her newly announced duet with Demi Lovato, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th.

-----

CHRISTINA AGUILERA TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 25 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Fri Sep 28 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun Sep 30 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Wed Oct 03 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Thu Oct 04 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

Sat Oct 06 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Mon Oct 08 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Thu Oct 11 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort

Sat Oct 13 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Detroit

Tue Oct 16 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Wed Oct 17 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

Fri Oct 19 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Mon Oct 22 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre - Oakland

Wed Oct 24 Indio, CA* Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Fri Oct 26 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Sat Oct 27 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Mon Oct 29 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Thu Nov 01 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 03 Thackerville, OK* WinStar World Casino and Resort

Sun Nov 04 Tulsa, OK* Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Tue Nov 06 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

Fri Nov 09 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Sun Nov 11 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Atlanta

Tue Nov 13 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theatre

*Not a Live Nation date

