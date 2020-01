HOUSTON — A decade after they announced they agreed to "call it a day" — Brooks & Dunn are back.

Yes, over recent years they've done shows together in Las Vegas and at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in 2019.

(Editor's note: The video above shows why the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is such a big deal.)

But on Tuesday they officially announced their "REBOOT 2020 Tour" with dates across the country, including two in Texas.

The best-selling country duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, are responsible for hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria," " Red Dirt Road" and "Cowgirls Don't Cry" with Reba McEntire.

Now in their 60s, they were struggling solo artists when Arista's Tim DuBois urged them to join forces in 1990.

Brooks & Dunn won the Country Music Association's vocal duo of the year award every year between 1992 and 2006, except for 2000.

But enough about their rich history. Lets get back to the tour dates. Most of them are in Las Vegas, but in Texas we're lucky to have two stops:

Friday, June 5 at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas

Saturday, June 6 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Tour and ticket info here.

FULL 2020 TOUR SCHEDULE:

WED, APR 8

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, APR 10

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, APR 11

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

WED, APR 15

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, APR 17

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, APR 18

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, MAY 15

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

ST. LOUIS, MO

SAT, MAY 16

RUOFF MUSIC CENTER

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

FRI, MAY 22

COASTAL CREDIT UNION MUSIC PARK AT WALNUT CREEK

RALEIGH, NC

SAT, MAY 23

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

BRISTOW, VA

FRI, MAY 29

MIDFLORIDA CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

TAMPA, FL

SAT, MAY 30

THE WHARF AMPHITHEATER

ORANGE BEACH, AL

FRI, JUN 5

DOS EQUIS PAVILION

DALLAS, TX

SAT, JUN 6

CYNTHIA WOODS MITCHELL PAVILION PRESENTED BY HUNTSMAN

HOUSTON, TX

WED, JUN 10

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, JUN 12

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, JUN 13

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

TUE, JUN 16

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, JUN 19

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, JUN 20

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, JUN 26

BB&T PAVILION

CAMDEN, NJ

SAT, JUN 27

XFINITY CENTER

MANSFIELD, MA

FRI, AUG 28

RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER

CINCINNATI, OH

SAT, AUG 29

S&T BANK MUSIC PARK

BURGETTSTOWN, PA

FRI, SEP 4

PNC BANK ARTS CENTER

HOLMDEL, NJ

SAT, SEP 5

NORTHWELL HEALTH AT JONES BEACH THEATER

WANTAGH, NY

THU, SEP 10

AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE

ATLANTA, GA

FRI, SEP 11

PNC MUSIC PAVILION

CHARLOTTE, NC

FRI, SEP 18

BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH

SAT, SEP 19

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

CHICAGO, IL

WED, OCT 7

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, OCT 9

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, OCT 10

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

WED, OCT 14

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, OCT 16

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, OCT 17

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

WED, DEC 2

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

FRI, DEC 4

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

SAT, DEC 5

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV

WED, DEC 9

THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE

LAS VEGAS, NV