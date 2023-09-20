Renaissance World Tour: What to know about parking for the Beyoncé concert in Houston

The venue emphasized that NRG Park is totally cashless.

HOUSTON — With Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour coming to NRG Stadium this weekend, here's what you should know about parking if you plan on going.

NRG Park emphasized it's completely cashless and parking will cost you $40 plus tax at the gate for a spot, although parking prices may fluctuate. The venue said ADA parking options are available in all lots.

If you don't want to deal with the hassle of driving - you can take a rideshare option, like Uber or Lyft - and get dropped off at the Yellow Lot off Main Street.

If you have any other questions, you're asked to reach out to NRG Park's guest services at guestservices@nrgpark.com.