HOUSTON — Award-winning bachata superstars Aventura announced their first U.S. tour in more than 10 years.

Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos will bring their bachata sound to seven cities in the new year including a stop at the Toyota Center in Houston on Feb. 14.

The outing will kick off Feb. 6 in Los Angeles, and will also make stops in Dallas, Chicago, Boston and Washington D.C., before wrapping March 10 in Miami, Fla.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Aventura’s last run of shows were a string of performances at the United Palace Theater in New York City in 2016. They recently reunited on stage at Romeo Santos’ history making Utopia Concert at MetLife Stadium in September 2019.

Earlier this year they released their first new single in 10 years, “Inmortal.” The single debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart and was just named Billboard’s Tropical Song of the Year, spending a record 18 weeks at No. 1 on the tropical chart.

Their greatest hits album “Lo Mejor De Aventura” was also the No. 1 selling tropical album of 2019.

In April of this year, Aventura won for Tropical Duo/Group of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

