Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will be coming to Sugar Land in September as part of her recently announced world tour -- ALICIA The World Tour.

The "Girl On Fire" singer is set to perform at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

Pre sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. General public tickets will go on sale Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

The tour officially starts June 5 in Dublin, Ireland. By then, the singer would have already released her new album "ALICIA The Album," -- which is slated to be released on March 20.

Keys will be hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26. This will be the second year in a row the singer hosted the highly anticipated event.

RELATED: Alicia Keys back to host the Grammy Awards again

Keys earned rave reviews during last year's Grammy Awards, when it was her first time hosting any awards show. One moment in particular that stood out was when she simultaneously played two pianos in tribute to pianist Hazel Scott.

"Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music," Keys said in a release from the Recording Academy.

The "Fallin" singer has 15 Grammy awards under her belt.

Alicia Keys hosts the 2019 Grammys Alicia Keys arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Alicia Keys arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Host Alicia Keys speaks to the media after rolling out the red carpet for the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 61st Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 10. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Alicia Keys presents the award for record of the year at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Alicia Keys, left, and Swizz Beatz arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Host Alicia Keys performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Alicia Keys, left, and Swizz Beatz arrive at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Host Alicia Keys speaks at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Alicia Keys, left, kisses Michelle Obama at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Host Alicia Keys performs a medley at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) John Mayer, left, and Alicia Keys present the award for song of the year at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

