Emo kids, rejoice! Festival slated to showcase emo, rock headliners

From Paramore and My Chemical Romance to Jimmy Eat World and Avril Lavigne, the When We Were Young festival features a stacked lineup.

LAS VEGAS — In the hours after organizers announced the When We Were Young music festival, the event's website crashed under the weight of users who scrambled to learn more as word of the festival spread across social media.

Perhaps the most notable band on in the stacked lineup is Paramore, which hasn't performed together for several years.

The band tweeted, "we’ve missed you," announcing plans to be part of the Oct. 22 festival.

Also slated to perform are other huge names in the emo and rock scenes, such as My Chemical Romance, AFI, The Used, Avril Lavigne and Jimmy Eat World.

"I just can't believe this is real. It's been spinning my head all day," Twitter user @toekneece wrote.

"How is this one day," tweeted @pulldownthemoon.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. According to reporting by Alternative Press, tickets for the single-day event start at $224.99. Organizers shared that a presale begins Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. Pacific.