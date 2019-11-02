HOUSTON — Houston favorites Travis Scott and Beyonce are both up for awards for the 61st Grammy Awards, but this isn’t the first time a hometown performer has taken home a trophy.

The guest list sang of legends like Frank Sinatra and Gene Autry. Only 28 Grammy awards were the first to be given out on May 4, 1959.

Over the years, many of those trophies have come home to Houston.

Most of them, alongside our reigning R&B queen, Beyonce. With 63 Grammy nominations, she has the most among all female artists. And winning 22 of them, 'Queen Bey' has the most Grammys over any Houston musician.

Behind her, two award winning Gospel singers from Kingwood, Israel Houghton and Aaron Lindsey have each taken home six Grammy wins.

The next few names, you might know. Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Gospel Singer Yolanda Adams tie with four Grammy wins, along with Klein’s own country singer Lyle Lovett.

Some Houston artists you may not even realize are award-winning.

Chamillionaire took home best rap performance for 'Ridin’ Dirty' in 2006, and most recently, the Houston Symphony took home its first ever Grammy for Best Opera Recording in 2017.

Whether it be one win or 22, Houston musicians have really set the bar for an award-winning city, making it a total of 68 Grammy wins in its 61 years.

Twenty musicians from the Houston area have taken home Grammy wins.

