Rooftop Cinema Club to open drive-in theater at Sawyer Yards

Tickets go on sale today at noon starting with a screening of "Grease."

HOUSTON — The Rooftop Cinema Club have temporarily reinvented their al-fresco cinema experience to offer moviegoers an escape with their “Drive-In at Sawyer Yards.”

The drive-in is set to open May 12 at Sawyer Yards, 2301 Summer St., behind Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

The company has produced an award-winning drive-in theater in London, and is now presenting their first U.S. drive-in built with an emphasis on safety and community.

The Rooftop Cinema Club aims to bring back the nostalgia of the drive-in theater as well as provide relief through the power of film to Houstonians during this difficult time.

Guests of the new drive-in theater can have an away-from-home cinema experience from the security of their own vehicle.

With the new program, audiences can enjoy a mix of modern and classic films, starting with the iconic “Grease.”

Tickets can be bought in advance online beginning Wednesday, May 6 at noon on their website.

The contact-less drive-in theater opens with two screenings seven days a week, with the first program starting from Tuesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 17, with more films releasing soon.

To keep prices affordable for the whole family, tickets will start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy, and guests have the option to bring their own snacks, choose to order concessions from Rooftop Cinema, or food and drinks from their partner, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., located on site.

All orders are made online and guests will be notified for pick up, to avoid time outside their cars.

Concession items include popcorn, candy and sodas and to-go menu items from the brewery include slow cooked short ribs, burgers, wraps and salad bowls.

Once they arrive, movie-goers will be met by a giant 100-foot screen projected on to the side of the silos as they pull in.

Parking will be assigned upon arrival based on “Central View” or “Side View” tickets. Film audio can be picked up through local FM stereo in the car, or guests can bring a portable radio if they prefer.

Restrooms with extra sanitization procedures will also be available on site.

All ages are welcome, and guests are encouraged to check film ratings before purchasing tickets.

Family-friendly films such as “Night at the Museum,” “The Princess Bride,” and “The Sandlot” will be the first of two screenings each night beginning at 8:15 p.m. Starting around 10:45 p.m. will be films for ages 18 and up such as “Drive,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Silence of the Lambs,” and more drive-in hits.

Doors open one hour prior to the first screening and 30 minutes prior to the second.

The existing Rooftop Cinema Club venue plans to remain closed temporarily through the end of May and expects to reopen in early June, adhering to city guidelines.

First Week Movie Listings

May 12

Grease

Drive

May 13

Night at the Museum

Silence of the Lambs

May 14

The Princess Bride

Romeo + Juliet

May 15

The Greatest Showman

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

May 16

Grease

Moulin Rouge

May 17

The Sandlot

Brown Sugar

