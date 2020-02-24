HOUSTON — Rooftop Cinema Club in Houston is back for its 2020 season beginning March 18.

To kick things off, tickets for March through May are already on sale.

For the first time, fans will be able to plan their outdoor cinema experience up to three months in advance with films scheduled seasonally versus monthly.

The kings of the sky-high cinema open up Wednesday, March 18, at the height of rodeo season with the John Travolta and Debra Winger classic, “Urban Cowboy.”

In March, in an ode to master filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, Rooftop Cinema Club will celebrate his catalog of work on his birthday, March 27 where one of his cult classic films voted on by fans will be screened. Fans can vote online via the film screening page.

The winning film will be announced on March 2. In Rooftop fashion, guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Tarantino character.

In addition to these nights, other highlights in March include a special 63rd birthday celebration of Oscar winner Spike Lee, with the screening of “Do the Right Thing” on March 20 (his actual birthday). The next night, March 21, Rooftop celebrates World Poetry Day with a screening of “Poetic Justice.”

“We’re excited for another great season of our one-of-a-kind cinema experience in Houston,” says Rooftop Cinema Club founder Gerry Cottle. “This season we wanted to give our fans the ability to plan their visit well in advance and have the best chance to catch their favorite flicks or attend one of our special events.”

The spring program is filled with Rooftop’s unique special events such as monthly Thursday themed nights, open-captions screenings, prom night, Mother’s Day film night, and more all throughout April’s “Spring Fling” program.

April’s Thursday themed night will be dedicated to the queen of Tejano with April 16’s screening of “Selena.” She would’ve turned 49.

On May 1, Rooftop celebrates one of its favorites when “Love & Basketball” turns 20.

In memory of Gianna and Kobe Bryant’s passing, Rooftop Cinema Club will donate a portion of proceeds from this anniversary screening to his Mamba Sports Foundation to help them carry on the legacy of providing underserved communities and individuals with diverse sports opportunities.

Also in May, Prom Night comes to the rooftop with the May 2 screening of “American Pie.”

Before the show, the rooftop will be blasting 90s and have a prom-style photo moment for fans to capture all of the night's memories. Dressing up is not required, but prom attire is highly welcomed and encouraged.

Other notable screenings in May include the Cinco de Mayo showing of “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Back to the Future” on May 6; “Steel Magnolias” on May 10 for Mother’s Day, and more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and films begin around sunset at 8 p.m.

Spring Movie Listings

March 18 – Urban Cowboy

March 19 – Selena

March 20 – Do the Right Thing

March 21 – Poetic Justice

March 22 – Pretty Woman

March 25 – Grease

March 26 – Harriet

March 27 – Fan Choice: Quentin Tarantino film (T.B.D.)

March 28 – Menace II Society

March 28 – Miss Congeniality

March 30 – Troop Beverly Hills

March 31 – Pretty in Pink

April 1 – Sweet Home Alabama

April 2 – When Harry Met Sally

April 3 – Runaway Bride

April 4 – Love Jones

April 5 – The Princess Bride

April 6 – Cry Baby

April 7 – Pure Country

April 8 – Rodger's And Hammerstein's Cinderella

April 9 – Parasite

April 10 – Romeo + Juliet

April 11 – Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (Dog-friendly)

April 12 – The Notebook

April 13 – The Sandlot

April 14 – Clueless

April 15 – Grease: (Sing-A-Long)

April 16 – Selena

April 17 – There's Something About Mary

April 18 – Empire Records

April 19 – Jerry Maguire

April 20 – Dazed and Confused

April 21 – Brown Sugar

April 22 – Anchorman

April 23 – The Time Traveler's Wife

April 24 – Dirty Dancing (Open Captions)

April 25 – House Party 2

April 26 – Fried Green Tomatoes

April 27 – Stand by Me

April 28 – Friday

April 29 – The Best Man

April 30 – Pretty Woman

May 1 – Love and Basketball

May 2 – American Pie

May 3 – Pulp Fiction

May 4 – Easy A

May 5 – Pan's Labyrinth

May 6 – Back to The Future

May 7 – Soul Food

May 8 – Dirty Dancing

May 9 – Mean Girls

May 10 – Steel Magnolias

May 11 – Now and Then

May 12 – Selena

May 13 – The Wood

May 14 – The Breakfast Club

May 15 – Bridesmaids

May 16 – Grease

May 17 – Moulin Rouge

May 18 – Superbad

May 19 – Fight Club

May 20 – 10 Things I Hate About You (Open Captions)

May 21 – Hustlers

May 22 – Crazy, Stupid, Love

May 23 – New Jack City

May 24 – Jurassic Park

May 25 – Save The Last Dance

May 26 – Love & Basketball

May 27 – Dirty Dancing

May 28 – Breakfast At Tiffany's

May 29 – The Big Lebowski

May 30 – Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

May 31 – The Princess Bride

Tickets start at $17 per person for a one-person lounge seat. The same single person seat with the addition of bottomless popcorn is $20.

Tickets for couples, or anyone looking for a roomier love seat, plus bottomless popcorn, are $24 per person.

Student discounts are also available starting at $15.30 per ticket, with valid I.D. required the night of the event.

Rooftop Cinema Club is permanently located within the BLVD Place shopping complex, directly above Whole Foods, at the intersection of Post Oak Boulveard and San Felipe in the Uptown District – 1700 Post Oak Blvd.

Guests should use the BLVD Place parking garage and park on, or near, the fifth floor where they’ll also find Rooftop Cinema Club’s entrance.

For more information about Rooftop Cinema Club, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com/houston.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter